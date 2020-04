Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday) | The Thaiger

Thai health officials have confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 and 1 death today. The new cases bring Thailand’s total to 2,826 since the outbreak began, of whom 2,352, or 83% have now been released from hospital and returned home. Today’s new death brings Thailand’s total to 49.

3 of the 15 were reported in Phuket. 2 school teachers and an elderly man bring the tally in the southern province to 196. All three lived in the same house in the Bang Tao subdistrict, an area with a high rate of infection.

In Chiang Rai, health officials report that 1 of the 9 virus patients who recovered has returned to hospital. A spokesman says the patient was suffering from a high fever and dizziness and was readmitted to hospital for further testing and treatment. Doctors haven’t confirmed whether his illness is a relapse of Covid-19, but say it’s possible the patient didn’t develop enough antibodies from the virus causing a relapse. Test results are pending.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

