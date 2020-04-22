Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday)
Thai health officials have confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 and 1 death today. The new cases bring Thailand’s total to 2,826 since the outbreak began, of whom 2,352, or 83% have now been released from hospital and returned home. Today’s new death brings Thailand’s total to 49.
3 of the 15 were reported in Phuket. 2 school teachers and an elderly man bring the tally in the southern province to 196. All three lived in the same house in the Bang Tao subdistrict, an area with a high rate of infection.
In Chiang Rai, health officials report that 1 of the 9 virus patients who recovered has returned to hospital. A spokesman says the patient was suffering from a high fever and dizziness and was readmitted to hospital for further testing and treatment. Doctors haven’t confirmed whether his illness is a relapse of Covid-19, but say it’s possible the patient didn’t develop enough antibodies from the virus causing a relapse. Test results are pending.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
2 Songkhla immigration officers infected with Covid-19, 70 at risk
2 immigration officials from the southern province of Songkhla are reported to be infected with Covid-19, putting about 70 others at risk after close contact with the officials. The provincial communicable disease committee made the announcement today.
The new cases, both officers working at the Sadao border checkpoint, brings the tally in the province to 39 after 2 weeks with no new infections.
The first of the new infections was detected on Monday, an officer returning from visiting relatives in Pattani. He was sent to Songkhlanagarind Hospital for treatment. The second tested positive this morning and was admitted to the same hospital.
The first officer had close contact with 10 provincial police officers: a lieutenant colonel, 3 captains and 6 with the rank of senior sergeant-major. All 10 have been placed in home isolation for 14 days.
About 60 others at the Sadao checkpoint have also been classified as being at risk. Samples have been taken from them for testing at the hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Dead Chaiyaphum 43 year old had Covid-19
A “partygoer” found dead in the northeastern Chaiyaphum province last night, has tested positive for Covid-19. 43 year old Pichit Paeyor was a construction worker in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok. He’d returned to his hometown in Chatturat district on March 28.
Described as a “partygoer by nature” Pichit didn’t quarantine himself when he returned from Pathum Thani, deciding instead to hang out and drink with friends. Police were notified that he had been found dead in front of a friend’s house.
A medic who visited the scene collected blood and saliva samples. The results showed he had contracted Covid-19.
Officers are speaking to his family and friends. They are also urging his family to burn the body today to prevent any further spread of the virus.
SOURCE: The Nation
19 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand, 1 new death (Tuesday)
Health officials today reported 19 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the national total to 2,811 patients. There has also been 1 more death, a 50 year old taxi driver whose passengers included boxing stadium spectators, raises that tally to 48.
The number of new cases is fewer than the 27 recorded yesterday, and the lowest since March 14. It marks the third consecutive day of declines. But officials warn that because of limited testing, the actual number of infections may be higher.
A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that the taxi driver had Type 2 diabetes, poorly controlled blood sugar levels and smoked. He took passengers to Lumphini Boxing Stadium, where he picked up others. The Boxing Stadium Cluster has spawned hundreds of cases.
On March 18, he developed a mild fever, a cough and shortness of breath. He received treatment from a hospital in Bangkok and returned home with medications, but his symptoms did not improve. On March 23 he had a fever of 39.5°C, body pain, phlegm and shortness of breath and tested positive for Covid-19. His condition deteriorated and he died yesterday.
The 19 new cases include 10 people who had close contact with previous patients, 2 visitors to “crowded places”, 1 person who worked closely with others, 1 person who attended religious ceremonies, and 1 returnee from the US who was quarantined in Bangkok. 2 new patients were detected using preemptive tests in Yala province and 2 others were tested before having surgery.
109 more patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. The total of recovered cases rose to 2,108 and only 655 patients remain in hospital.
Bangkok reports the highest number of infections – 1,447, followed by 191 in Phuket, 152 in Nonthaburi, 108 in Samut Prakan, 95 in Yala and 79 in Pattani. 10 provinces remain virus-free, and the number of provinces without a new case in the past 14 days rose to 36.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
