30 arrested for violating emergency decree, 18 teens jailed | The Thaiger

Bangkok
30 arrested for violating emergency decree, 18 teens jailed
18 teenagers have been jailed for violating the Emergency Decree by holding a party and abusing drugs in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok. Yesterday prosecutors indicted the teenagers for breaching the decree, taking part in a mass gathering and drug use.
The teens were arrested on Monday after officials got a tip off from local residents. Homeowners reported illegal drugs were being taken at a party held at a raft house on the Chao Phraya River. Authorities seized marijuana, ketamine, ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia from the teens in the house.
The court sentenced two defendants to a month in jail for defying the Emergency Decree. The remainder got four month jail terms for violating the decree and drug abuse.
Meanwhile, police in in the northern Udon Thani province, near the Laos border, arrested 12 men yesterday for gathering and drinking in breach of thedecree on Thursday. Local officials went to a house Ban Na Sai after hearing about a group of men drinking together. Police say they were disturbing the neighbours by playing loud music from a car.
The men told officers that they were debt collectors but had been laid off due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. They said they were having a birthday party for a friend before they returned to their homes in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, and Uthai Thani provinces .
The men at first resisted arrest, saying they only partied in the house, and didn’t go out anywhere else. This prompted police to call for reinforcements to arrest them. They’ve now been charged with defying the emergency decree and face a jail term and/or a fine of no more than 40,000 baht each.
Source: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Massive pay cuts for Thai Airways staff
Beginning this Saturday, employees of Thai Airways will no longer work and will be forced to take a significant cut in pay. The announcement comes after the airline said it would halt all flights due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which has forced many countries to close their borders.
Chakkrit Parapuntakul, acting Thai Airways president, said the suspension comes with pay cuts ranging from 10% to 40% depending on the employees rank. He noted the Covid-19 emergency decree has caused restrictions at most international borders and drastically reduced passenger numbers, forcing the airline to halt flights until the end of May.
The airline has taken measures to prevent employees from working in dangerous conditions for the duration of the flight suspension while at the same time, Thai Airways issued what it calls the “8502 relief code” to assist their employees.
The airline said it was rolling out “assistance pay packages” for employees company-wide, plus remuneration.
The packages range from executive vice president-level management employees, who will receive assistance worth 50% of their monthly salary and vice presidents who will receive 60% of their monthly salary.
The remainder of the employees will be given different amounts of assistance pay proportionate to their monthly salaries. The amounts range from 90% of monthly salary for entry-level employees caped at 20,000 baht a month to 60% of salary for those who make 100,000 baht a month and above.
CNS has also forecast that tourist arrivals in the country will contract by nine million this year, which translates into a 58% slump in passengers.
A source for Bangkok Post at Thai Airways said the national carrier is planning to seek approval from the Transport Ministry of its 80 billion baht recapitalisation. The airline has enough liquidity for about two months, according to the source.
Source: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
All public transport in Bangkok to stop in time for nightly curfew
Public transport services in the Bangkok area will be closed from 9.30pm – 4am in accordance with the PMs’ declaration of a nationwide curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus disease. This was announced by the Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.
Normal service hours for MRTA, BTS and Airport Rail Link usually end at midnight but due to unusual circumstances, measures are added so that every train will stop before the curfew starts at 10pm with time for staff and passengers to make their way home.
Director-general of SRT Electric Train, Suthep Panpeng, says its Airport Rail Link service would start at the normal time, 5.30am, and the last daily trains would reach their end stations at Phaya Thai and Suvarnabhumi airport by 9.30pm.
Voravuth Mala, acting governor of the State Railway of Thailand, said it had to stop long-distance trains on about 30 routes because they could not reach destinations before the daily curfew started.
Director-general of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority says… buses would reach their depots by 9pm and the number of Bangkok bus passengers had fallen about 60% below normal figures.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Passengers on 2 Thai Airways flights from London test positive for coronavirus
Authorities in Nonthaburi province, just outside Bangkok, have announced that passengers of 2 Thai Airways flights from London to Bangkok may be at risk of contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus because 3people on those flights were found to be infected. The 3 passengers developed symptoms en route and later tested positive.
In a Facebook post, the Nonthaburi Provincial Public Health Office said all passengers who took TG917 flights from Heathrow (LHR) to Suvarnabhumi (BKK) on March 27 and 28 should either quarantine themselves or have themselves tested for the virus.
“A passenger in seat number 49D of TG917, which left Heathrow Airport at 9.25pm on March 27 and landed in Suvarnabhumi on March 28 at 3.51pm, was found to be infected.”
2 passengers on the same flight the following day, which departed Heathrow Airport at 9.25pm and arrived in Bangkok the following afternoon, were also found to be infected.
“The public health office says people who were on either of the 2 flights must isolate themselves at home, wear face masks and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. Those who feel ill are required to go to the nearest hospital and tell the doctors about their travel history.”
SOURCE: The Nation
