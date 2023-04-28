FazWaz, leading real estate company in Thailand, announces Agent Recruitment Event

IMAGE: FazWaz Agent Recruitment Event

FazWaz, one of Thailand’s leading real estate companies, is looking to expand its team of experienced property agents to continue providing exceptional services and meet the growing demand for real estate in the country. The company will be hosting a recruitment event on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Four Points by Sheraton at Patong Beach, in two separate sessions, at 9.30am and 3.30pm.

FazWaz is renowned for its international working environment, attracting professionals from diverse backgrounds and cultures. The company’s robust online presence, with 3.7 million monthly visits to its websites and 10,000+ leads generated each month, ensures a steady influx of qualified leads for its agents. This, coupled with the company’s commitment to fewer co-broke deals, allows for higher earning potential for its agents.

The recruitment event will provide prospective agents with an opportunity to learn more about FazWaz and the benefits of working with the company. The event will include group presentations, speed interviews, and a networking session, where attendees can connect with FazWaz’s successful team members and learn more about the company’s culture and growth opportunities.

This event promises to be an insightful and engaging experience for potential agents, and FazWaz is eager to meet those wishing to become part of its successful team. If you’re interested, register for the event HERE.

Why become an agent at FazWaz?

1. International working environment

FazWaz takes pride in creating a diverse and inclusive working space, where individuals from different backgrounds and cultures can come together to deliver exceptional service to clients.

2. 3.7 million monthly websites visit

The company’s strong online presence ensures a constant flow of prospects and leads for its agents to work with.

3. 10,000+ leads generated each month

FazWaz’s commitment to providing a high volume of quality leads allows its agents to focus on closing deals and making clients’ real estate dreams come true.

4. Qualified leads via the Customer Service Team

The company’s dedicated customer service team filters leads and passes on only the most qualified ones to its agents. This ensures agents spend their time productively, working with genuine customers.

5. Fewer co-broke deals

FazWaz’s emphasis on minimizing co-broke deals ensures that agents earn higher commissions and can focus on providing the best possible service to their clients.

About FazWaz

FazWaz Group, a leading Property Technology company and real estate marketplace headquartered in Thailand, offering an extensive range of properties for sale and rent across Southeast Asia. FazWaz has agency offices strategically located in six major regions of Thailand, including Phuket Province, Bangkok, Ko Samui, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin District. The company’s extensive portfolio of properties, coupled with its commitment to exceptional customer service, has earned it a reputation as one of the most trusted real estate companies in Thailand.

For more information about FazWaz, visit their website at HERE.