US LGBTQ group declares national emergency amid record anti-LGBTQ legislation

The United States is witnessing a surge in legislation targeting the LGBTQ community, prompting the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to declare its first-ever national state of emergency. The HRC reported that over 70 bills it deems anti-LGBTQ were passed in statehouses during this legislative session, marking a significant increase from last year’s record. The organization identified a total of 525 bills introduced, the majority by Republicans, with over 220 specifically affecting transgender individuals.

The steady rise in such bills, from 115 in 2015, has led to an increased number of LGBTQ families experiencing threats and some relocating to safer locations. The HRC also provided a “know before you go” guide to help LGBTQ individuals navigate the growing number of state laws.

HRC President Kelley Robinson singled out Florida, Tennessee, and Texas as the most hostile states, accusing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of weaponizing his position. Robinson stated, “These laws are fueled by an anti-LGBTQ+ Republican establishment — and coordinated, well-funded extremist groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom, Heritage Foundation, and the Family Policy Alliance — insistent on trying to control our families and lives.”

In response, the Alliance Defending Freedom labeled the HRC statement as “slanderous,” asserting its commitment to religious liberty, parental rights, and the sanctity of life. Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for Governor DeSantis, dismissed the declaration as a mere “stunt.”

Proponents of the transgender bills argue that they protect children from misguided parents and doctors, despite major medical associations endorsing gender-affirming care as often essential and occasionally life-saving. HRC reported that 20 states now ban gender-affirming care, with 32 introducing such legislation this year. On a positive note, the organization commended Michigan and Minnesota for expanding LGBTQ rights from 2022 to 2023.