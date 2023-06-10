UK braces for 31C heatwave and thunderstorms, hotter than Marrakech

As the United Kingdom braces for soaring temperatures that could reach 31C on Saturday, thunderstorm warnings have been issued for much of the country. The rising heat may result in the hottest day of 2023 so far, but it could also bring torrential rain, hail, and gusty winds. Forecasters have warned of “really balmy nights on the way,” with temperatures in some areas likely to remain at 20C late into the evening.

Saturday’s sweltering weather could make the UK hotter than Marrakech in Morocco, which is expected to see highs of 29C. However, a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wales and a large portion of southern and central England from 2pm to 9pm, indicating the possibility of localised flooding and potential disruption to travel and power supplies. Another yellow warning is in place on Sunday from midday to 9pm for Wales, Northern Ireland, and most of western and central England and Scotland.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat-health alert for hot weather until 9am on Tuesday in the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East, and South West. The alert suggests that the impact of the heat is “likely to be felt across the whole health service… and the wider population, not just the most vulnerable.”

Follow us on :













Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “As the heat builds from the South, thundery showers will develop through Saturday afternoon. While not everyone in the warning area will see the heaviest showers, or even any rain at all, some will bring heavy thundery downpours. With intense showers, there is a risk of surface water flooding which could cause some disruption. Sunday will see 30C again in parts of southern UK and the risk of thunderstorms more widely – particularly western and central areas.”

Forecaster Tomasz Schafernaker added: “We will notice the humidity rising as we go through the weekend with some really balmy nights on the way. At 10pm on Saturday, temperatures in some towns and cities will still be hovering around 20C. For Sunday, there’s a lot of sunshine around, very warm, very humid but with a greater chance of catching showers and thunderstorms across many western parts of the UK… hail, thunder and gusty winds and then it is back to sunshine again.”