Teen charged with attempted murder at £41,325-a-year Devon boarding school

A teenage boy, aged 16, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a violent attack at Blundell’s School, a boarding school near Tiverton in Devon. The incident resulted in two students being hospitalised, with one in critical condition and the other in a stable but serious state. The accused, who cannot be named due to his age, is set to appear before magistrates in Exeter.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, the teenager has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. A staff member at the school sustained injuries as well but was released from the hospital. Devon and Cornwall Police are supporting the families of the injured students, as well as the wider school community.

Supt Toby Davies expressed his concern for the affected families, stating, “Our thoughts remain with the injured boys and their families in what must be a harrowing time for them.”

The area where the incident occurred has been cordoned off for investigation, and Supt Davies reminded the public that the suspect’s identity cannot be disclosed by law. He urged people not to speculate on the identity of the victims or the suspect, as it could interfere with the ongoing investigation and criminal trial.

Blundell’s School, which charges £41,325 per school year for boarders, has not issued a comment on the matter. Headteacher Bart Wielenga sent a letter to parents and guardians, informing them of the incident and urging them not to engage in speculation or post about it on social media. The school is working closely with the police during the investigation.