Double murder arrest in Newhaven as man and woman found dead

Sussex police have apprehended a 64-year-old man from Brighton in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in Newhaven. The victims were found in a property on Lewes Road just after 7pm on Friday. The authorities have stated they are not seeking any other suspects in relation to the case.

A section of the graveyard on Lewes Road, adjacent to the house under investigation, has been cordoned off. Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey commented on the ongoing case, stating, “We are in the early stages of this fast-moving investigation, following a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives.” Edey acknowledged the alarm this incident may cause within the community and assured there would be an increased police presence in the area for the foreseeable future.

The detective also expressed gratitude to the public for their patience and understanding while the police work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.