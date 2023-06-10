Brighton hospital probed over 40 alleged negligence-linked deaths

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into allegations of medical negligence at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, East Sussex. The claims, which span a period of five years from 2015 to 2020, involve potential failings in neurosurgery and general surgery. The hospital trust has confirmed its full cooperation with the investigation.

While the exact number of deaths being investigated remains unconfirmed, some reports suggest it could be around 40. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) downgraded the hospital to “requires improvement” in May after whistleblowers prompted an inspection.

Sussex Police stated, “Sussex Police has received allegations of medical negligence at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, and is currently assessing these allegations. The concerns raised relate to neurosurgery and general surgery in a period between 2015 and 2020. Inquiries are at an early stage and this does not necessarily mean this will lead to criminal prosecution.”

A trust spokesperson added, “The trust has been contacted by Sussex Police as part of their inquiries relating to the care of a number of general surgery and neurosurgery patients at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton between 2015 and 2020. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage other than to confirm that we are co-operating fully to ensure the concerns raised are investigated.”