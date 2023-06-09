Arrest made after huge fire engulfs historic Newcastle building

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with a massive fire that engulfed Henderson Old Hall, a grade II-listed building in Heaton, Newcastle. The structure, which was previously used as student accommodation by Newcastle University, is now vacant. The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) deployed 54 firefighters, 10 fire engines, and two drones to extinguish the blaze.

Follow us on :













Area Manager Dave Leach of TWFRS commented on the scale of the fire, stating, “This is the largest fire we have seen in some time and it has been a very protracted response for everyone involved.” He added that the drone footage showcased the extent of the damage and the challenges faced by the emergency responders since the initial call.

Firefighters laboured through the night to subdue the flames, and two crews continue to be stationed at the scene. Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries.