Thai doctor dies at Disney from allergy despite warnings

The husband of a Thai doctor living in the United States has filed a lawsuit against Disney, claiming that his wife died from a severe allergic reaction to food, despite having notified the staff multiple times in advance.

Major US media outlets are closely following a legal case involving the husband of a 42 year old Thai female doctor in New York, who filed a lawsuit after his wife died from a severe allergic reaction at Disney World. He alleges that both the Disney Resort and the Florida restaurant where the incident occurred were negligent, leading to his wife’s death.

The incident occurred on October 5 last year at the Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant in Disney Springs, where food containing allergens was served to Dr Kanokpron Thaengsuan, from the Langone Medical Centre at New York University.

Both Dr Kanokpron and her husband had informed the serving staff multiple times of her severe food allergies and her inability to consume foods containing allergens, requesting a meal free from the triggering ingredients. The staff reassured them that they would accommodate her needs, reported Sanook.

Throughout the meal, the couple reiterated their concerns about food allergies and received the same assurances. However, when a dish was served without the small flag indicating it was an allergen-free menu item, Dr Kanokpron and her husband questioned the staff once again but were told it was safe to eat.

It was reported that the menu ordered at the restaurant included fried corn, shellfish, broccoli, and fried onions.

Allergic reaction

Dr Kanokpron, died the same night from a severe allergic reaction, with high levels of dairy and nuts found in her body, according to the autopsy report mentioned in the lawsuit filed by her husband, Jeffrey J. Piccolo.

The husband of Dr Kanokpron is seeking damages exceeding US$50,000 from Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant and Disney under Florida’s Wrongful Death Act.

Disney Parks and Resorts in Florida did not comment on the matter following media inquiries.

An unnamed employee of the Disney Resort in Florida told the New York Post that all staff members are seriously trained to pay attention to food allergies, a protocol that was in place before Dr Kanokpron’s death.

The manager of Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant stated that staff members are instructed to pay special attention to customers with food allergies and to double-check with the kitchen whenever there is any uncertainty about the presence of allergens in the food.

It was further reported that Dr Kanokpron was inspired to study medicine because of her life-threatening condition and was always cautious when eating out. She would consistently remind serving staff about her food allergies and carry an EpiPen, which is an epinephrine auto-injector for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions.