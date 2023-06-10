Nearly 2,000 join grand Gawai Dayak parade to boost Betong tourism
Nearly 2,000 individuals dressed in traditional attire participated in a grand Gawai Dayak parade in Betong town. The event was organised by the Betong Resident’s Office and commenced at the Betong Sports Complex at 8am, proceeding through the centre of the town. A total of 37 teams, consisting of 1,963 participants, joined the parade, which also featured an array of Gawai Dayak-themed decorative vehicles.
Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas flagged off the parade alongside Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu. Longhouse residents and students from nearby secondary and primary schools were invited to participate in the event.
The parade is part of a three-day Gawai Dayak open house programme organised by the Sarawak Tourism Federation, aiming to promote Betong division’s tourism products to domestic and international tourists. The programme is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.
