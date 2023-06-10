Malaysia’s sovereignty backed amid Sulu Sultanate heirs’ claims

The Malaysian government’s efforts to defend its national sovereignty against claims from eight individuals asserting to be heirs to the Sultanate of Sulu have garnered widespread support from the public. Umno Kalabakan division chief Samasuddin Yusop commended the government’s decision to use legal means to protect Malaysia’s sovereignty, stating that it prevents any arbitrary claims against the nation.

“In this case (Sulu), what they are demanding has created a sense of insecurity; Sabahans feel harassed, and therefore, we welcome the government’s efforts to defend the country’s sovereignty through legal aspects. Please continue with the proposal to sue parties directly or indirectly behind the claim,” said Samasuddin Yusop.

He also praised the Minister of Law and Institutional Reform, Azalina Othman Said, and Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir for their firm stance on the issue. Kedah Umno information chief Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of defending Malaysia’s sovereignty and the need for unity among the people.

“Our efforts to defend the sovereignty of this country are very important, especially from parties that are not recognised by any party or country. However, this effort requires the support and cooperation of the people, which means that when it comes to sovereignty, we must be united, put aside different ideologies and political beliefs and help the government protect our rights,” he said.

Furthermore, Penang Umno information chief Mohd Noor Ahmad stated that the success of Malaysia’s legal team against the eight individuals’ claim demonstrates that the country is on the right side of the issue. He also expressed full support for the government’s decision to cease the annual payment of US$5,300 to the group claiming to be heirs of the Sultanate of Sulu following the 2013 attack.

On Tuesday, the Paris Court of Appeal upheld Malaysia’s challenge against the partial award rendered on May 25, 2020, by purported arbitrator Dr Gonzalo Stampa in the case filed by eight citizens of the Philippines, who claim to be heirs of the long-defunct Sultan of Sulu. The group reportedly took legal action in the Spanish Court to seek compensation for land in Sabah, which was allegedly leased by their ancestors to a British trading company in 1878.