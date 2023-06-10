Malaysia’s Deputy PM receives memo for Gig Economy Commission establishment

A memorandum on the establishment of the GIG Economy Commission of Malaysia (SEGiM) was presented to Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, marking a significant step towards safeguarding the well-being of gig workers in the country. The memorandum was submitted by representatives from three workers’ organisations, including the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC), Malaysian P-Hailing Riders’ Association (Penghantar), and Malaysian eHailing Coalition (GEM).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the president of Umno Malaysia, expressed his commitment to championing the cause of gig workers throughout the nation. The memorandum was not only submitted to Umno Malaysia, but also to non-governmental organisations and MTUC, who have been advocating for the protection of gig workers’ well-being.

In a policy speech at the Umno General Assembly 2023, Ahmad Zahid proposed the creation of SEGiM to regulate the gig industry ecosystem in Malaysia. He emphasised the need to safeguard the welfare of the entire economic chain of the industry, from service providers and suppliers to workers and consumers.

MTUC president Mohd Effendy Abdul Ghani expressed his optimism that SEGiM would benefit gig economy workers, whose welfare has not been adequately addressed in recent times. He said, “I think MTUC has been fighting for this for almost four years, and finally it has become a reality following Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s proposal.”

Mohd Effendy added that the establishment of SEGiM is a manifestation of compassion, and he is confident that it will be realised, given its endorsement by the Umno president. He also highlighted the potential for SEGiM to improve the gig economy landscape through collaboration with the government.

The establishment of SEGiM marks a significant milestone in the effort to protect and enhance the well-being of gig workers in Malaysia. By regulating the gig industry ecosystem and ensuring the welfare of all parties involved, the commission aims to create a more sustainable and equitable gig economy for the benefit of both workers and consumers.