Ukrainian forces have reclaimed approximately 100 square kilometres of territory during the counteroffensive’s nascent stages in the 68th week of Russia’s invasion. Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, has asserted that Ukraine is experiencing “catastrophic” losses, with Kyiv’s casualties being tenfold higher than Moscow’s. The ongoing counteroffensive efforts involve softening the Russian front lines using methods ranging from small arms and rocket fire to drones and artillery.

The Ukrainian military has stepped up its attacks along the extensive 1,200km front, with Russia on high alert to repel any ground advances. Additionally, Ukrainian forces launched a new front where Donetsk meets the Zaporizhia region. According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian forces liberated multiple settlements in the area, while the Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed territorial gains of around 90sq km.

As the counteroffensive progresses, Ukraine has notably reiterated its capacity for fighting regular mechanised warfare, having predominantly employed guerrilla tactics previously. However, the Institute for the Study of War points out that the counteroffensive efforts will be varied, as Ukraine has committed only a portion of its large reserve forces across numerous undertakings.

Despite recent setbacks due to flooding in Kherson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains satisfied with the progress in other areas. He stated in a video address, “The battles are fierce, but we are moving forward, and this is very important. The enemy’s losses are exactly what we need”.