Three dead in Nottingham as van rampage suspect arrested

A tragic series of events unfolded in Nottingham, a city in the English midlands, as three individuals were discovered dead in separate incidents. British police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder, following reports that a van had attempted to run over three other people.

Initially, two victims were found deceased in the city centre. Shortly after 4am local time, police were alerted to another incident nearby, where a van had tried to hit three individuals. The injured parties are currently receiving treatment in hospital. A third fatality was discovered on a different road just outside the city centre.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell expressed her shock and sorrow at the events, stating, “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.” She went on to explain that the police believe the incidents are connected, and they have a suspect in custody. “This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened,” she added.

Meynell also requested the public’s patience as the investigation continues. “At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses,” she said.