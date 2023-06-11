Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam at French Open

Novak Djokovic has achieved a historic milestone as he secured his men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title, defeating Casper Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in the French Open final. This victory further strengthens his claim to be the greatest player of all time in men’s tennis. The 36-year-old Serbian surpassed rival Rafael Nadal, who missed this year’s tournament due to injury. Djokovic now holds three French Open titles, alongside his 10 Australian Open, seven Wimbledon, and three US Open victories.

Djokovic is once again on track for a calendar-year Grand Slam, a feat not achieved by any man since Rod Laver in 1969. He nearly accomplished this in 2021, winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon, only to lose to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open title match. With 23 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic now has his sights set on Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24, which he could attain at Wimbledon next month.

“A Grand Slam is a Grand Slam – four biggest tournaments that we have in the history of our sport, tennis. Every single player dreams of being on this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career. I am beyond fortunate in my life to win, 23 times, Grand Slams,” Djokovic said, wearing a red jacket with the number stitched on the chest. “It’s an incredible, incredible feeling.”

Ruud paid tribute to Djokovic during the post-match ceremony. “Another day, another record for you,” Ruud said. “Another day you write tennis history. Just tough to explain how incredible it is and what an inspiration you are.”

Despite his age, Djokovic shows no signs of slowing down. He is now the oldest French Open champion, with 11 of his Slam trophies won after turning 30. On Monday, he will reclaim the world number one ranking and begin his 388th week in the top spot.

Sunday’s historic occasion attracted numerous sports celebrities, including US National Football League legend Tom Brady, football stars Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Djokovic held a 4-0 career record against Ruud, but the Norwegian started strong with a 2-0 lead. Djokovic managed to recover and secure the first set with a running forehand in the tiebreak. Ruud, who also lost the 2022 US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, appeared exhausted as Djokovic took control of the match and ultimately secured his place in history.