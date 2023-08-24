Trumped up: Asian elephant sleuth uncovers opium stash in Chinese forest, gains ‘secret agent’ status (video)

Picture courtesy of SCREENGRAB FROM ECNS.CN.

An Asian elephant turned detective sniffing out a stash of opium hidden in the undergrowth of a forest in the southwestern province of Yunnan, China. The event was captured in a video that has since made waves on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, earning the elephant the title of a secret agent in China’s ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

The video, which has been viewed over 200 million times, follows a group of four elephants ambling through a forest path. Suddenly, one breaks away from the rest, seemingly intrigued by something concealed in the grass. The elephant then uses its trunk to carefully inspect the ground, eventually tossing a black rucksack behind it and trumpeting loudly, as if announcing its discovery.

China National Radio reported that this incident unfolded while police officers were patrolling the border to prevent elephants from entering villages. They waited until all four elephants had moved to a safe distance before approaching the black bag. Upon inspection, they found it contained over 2.8 kilogrammes of opium, wrapped in clear plastic and layers of thick clothing. The police are currently investigating the incident, reported the Straits Times.

The elephant’s unexpected involvement in the drug bust has led to a flurry of comments from netizens. Many have praised the elephant’s impressive sense of smell. One user expressed concern for the elephant’s safety, fearing that drug traffickers might seek revenge. Another user humorously suggested that drug-sniffing dogs might be out of a job and proposed training elephants to detect drugs in exchange for treats.

