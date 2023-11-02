Wedding meal mix-up: Boxed lunch sparks online feast of fury

Photo courtesy of Sanook.

A couple’s decision to serve boxed meals at their lavish wedding in a hotel in Wuhan, China, sparked a heated online debate. Each guest received only one box, containing a simple lunch worth 50 yuan (240 baht), leaving many relatives and friends in shock.

Weddings are considered a once-in-a-lifetime event, where most couples meticulously plan the choice of restaurant, food, and venue decoration. They aim to create beautiful memories for everyone present. However, a recent incident in Wuhan, China, saw a couple opting for a rather unconventional approach.

They prepared 50-yuan midday boxed meals for their wedding guests, serving only one box per person. This surprising move left many relatives and friends stunned.

The image clearly shows individuals pulling out the transparent plastic lunch boxes from red plastic bags. The contents of the box include plain rice topped with a fried egg, accompanied by three dishes consisting of meat and vegetables. The unconventional reception left many guests bewildered, and they shook their heads smiling in disbelief.

It has been reported that such boxed meals are not unusual in the market, priced around 10 to 15 yuan (40 to 70 baht).

As soon as the incident was revealed in the social media world, it ignited a vigorous debate among netizens. Social media users were taken aback upon seeing the wedding meal, as it was their first encounter with such a sight. Some even quipped that it seemed like a boxed meal that had been stored for hundreds of years, reported Sanook.

However, some netizens pointed out that the reception might have been held in the evening. The observed meal could have been a lunch for relatives and friends who were helping to prepare for the wedding.

In related news, a lavish Chinese wedding ceremony in Wanpu, Guangdong province, China, on October 19, was disrupted when the groom’s aunt abruptly threw an apron over the bride’s elaborate wedding gown.

This sudden act confused the bride and caused laughter among the guests. However, the incident sparked severe criticism online, as viewers construed the act as a symbolic gesture, suggesting that the bride should immediately assume household chores upon entering the groom’s family. Read more about this story HERE.

