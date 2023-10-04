Monkey business cleaned up: Tourists cheer innovative solution at Samila Beach, Songkhla

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Tourists visiting Samila Beach in Songkhla are delighted by an innovative solution to the issue of macaque monkeys scavenging through rubbish bins, causing odour and litter. Complaints had been previously made about the monkeys rummaging through the bins, spilling litter and creating a foul smell, disturbing the natural environment of the beach and causing fear among the visitors.

The Songkhla Municipality encountered trouble with the troop of macaques that had relocated to the area in front of the Laem Samila Cave in Songkhla.

The primates were able to forage for food in bins that were not securely closed and contained waste from restaurants. This area had a high volume of vehicular traffic, putting the monkeys at risk of being hit by passing vehicles, reported KhaoSod.

To combat this issue, a unique rubbish bin design was implemented, mimicking a phone booth with steel grates on all four sides and a lockable front door. These bins could hold all sizes of rubbish bags, with the lid left open. Three six-inch diameter holes were drilled into the steel grates and lined with six-inch PVC pipes, allowing waste to easily slide into the bins. These were placed at various points along the beach.

Upon implementation, the litter problem was significantly reduced as the monkeys could no longer access the bins. The area is maintained and cleaned regularly by staff who replace the full bins immediately. This innovative solution has garnered praise from locals who have shared photos of the bins online, promoting the cleanliness of Samila Beach and its successful resolution to their monkey issue.

Follow us on :













A week ago, homeowners in Lopburi province are calling for assistance from authorities as they battle an ongoing monkey invasion. The primates are wreaking havoc, causing significant damage to the properties and possessions of Lopburi residents and homeowners who are living in fear. To read more click HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.