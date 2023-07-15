Sleepy driver causes pickup truck mishap in Phuket

Image courtesy of The Phuket News

In the early hours of today, a mishap occurred on Pa Khlok Road, Phuket when a pickup truck steered off the path, resulting in injuries to the two men onboard. The troubling incident unfolded nearby a tranquil 7-Eleven store situated in Baan Promphan, Moo 1, Pa Khlok.

Upon arrival, officers of the Thalang Police were greeted with a disconcerting sight. A white Toyota Hilux Revo, adorned with a Bangkok registration plate, lay discarded in a drainage ditch adjacent to the road. The pickup displayed substantial damages, most notably to its front region and left flank.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, the residents dashed to the scene. With their assistance, one of the injured men navigated his way out of the truck to safety. However, the second man encountered difficulty extricating himself and remained pinned down within the confines of the cab.

Upon their arrival, rescue workers immediately attended to the injured men. Comprehensive first aid was applied on-site before the two men were ushered off to Thalang Hospital for further treatment.

Follow us on :













According to the police report, the injured men were identified as 30 year old Tharanan Kongkaphan at the helm of the vehicle, and his companion 31 year old Ariyathat Chinthang. On surveying the scene of the accident, police told the press that traces of braking were noticeable on the road. This led the officers to the deduction that Tharanan likely succumbed to sleep whilst operating the vehicle, which served as a precursor to the unfortunate event.

Thalang Police did not publicise any information regarding alcohol tests or the use of other substances. However, the police mentioned that the vehicle was due to be sequestered at the Thalang Police Station before any subsequent legal measures would be enacted, reported The Phuket News.