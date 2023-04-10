Ride into the Wild West at Phuket Bike Week 2023

Photo via Facebook/Amarin Sarunyasakul Danny

The Phuket Bike Week Association and Phuket City Municipality announced they are promoting Phuket Bike Week 2023. The event, also known as 27th Phuket Bike Week, will take place from April 28 to 30 at Dolphin Park on Patong Beach, with the theme, “Cowboy on the Beach.”

Visitors can look forward to a wide range of activities, including an auto show featuring fully decorated motorcycles and classic cars, a bike decoration contest, a rock music competition, a music challenge, a Miss Phuket Bike Week beauty pageant, a cowboy and cowgirl-themed costume contest, a tattoo competition, and a sandcastle competition.

Legendary Thai rock band Carabao, Stone Metal Fire, and other Thai bands will also perform on stage. Motorcycle enthusiasts can indulge in shopping for bike accessories while foodies can sample a long list of Thai street food at the celebration.

The objective of Phuket Bike Week 2023 is to promote Phuket as a world-class land and marine tourism centre. The organiser expects 5,000 bikers and 30,000 visitors from across the world to join the event which would generate over 300 million baht for the province.

President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Rewat Areerob invited locals and foreigners to join the provincial Songkran event which will be the first year after the pandemic that water splashing is allowed. To reduce the number of accidents, alcohol will be banned during the event.

According to the Director of the Phuket Provincial Tourism Authority, Lertchai Wangtrakundee, Phuket expects to earn about 4.5 billion baht during the Songkran festival. More and more travellers are gradually entering Phuket for the upcoming Thai New Year celebration. From a sample of 30% of hotels in the province, the average occupancy rate is 84.03%.

Other events during Songkran include Big Island Phuket at Central Phuket Floresta from April 12-16 and Blue Tree Songkran Techno Music Festival 2023 at Blue Tree Water Park from April 14 to 15.