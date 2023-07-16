Phuket’s narcotic crackdown: Two arrested with meth, heroin in Pa Khlok

Photo courtesy of Thalang Police

Within the scope of the ongoing narcotic crackdown spearheaded by Thalang Police of Phuket, two people have been arrested, one carrying more than 700 methamphetamine pills colloquially known as Yaba, crystal meth (ya ice), and a small volume of heroin.

Nikhom, known as Nas, a 45 year old resident of Phang Nga, was apprehended yesterday in a rented establishment in Moo 9, Pa Khlok. He had on his person 770 Yaba pills, along with 13.61 grammes of ya ice and various drug paraphernalia; additionally, one Oppo cell phone was confiscated at the time of his arrest. The police reports indicate that Nikhom was apprehended due to the illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with the intent of unauthorised distribution, which poses a threat to society by promoting drug use.

Alongside Nikhom, Thanawut Plaekrit, a 32 year old man registered as a resident of Moo 4, Mai Khao, was also detained yesterday. He was arrested in front of a rented accommodation within the same precinct of Moo 9, Pa Khlok. Upon his arrest, Thanawut was found carrying 0.08 grammes of heroin, as per the report from Thalang Police. His arrest was on the charges of possession of a category 1 narcotic (heroin) for unauthorised use.

Subsequent to their arrest, both Nikhom and Thanawut were escorted to Thalang Police Station to formalise the arrest procedures.

DNA samples of the suspects were extracted and are to be included in the police database, as reported by Thalang Police.

In related news, in Chumphon province, a suspected drug dealer tried to evade arrest, resulting in a car accident involving two police vehicles. The 22 year old suspect, who had a record of drug-related offences, didn’t survive. To read more about the story click HERE.