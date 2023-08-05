Phuket lucky license plate auction raises 25 million for disabled road accident victims

PHOTO: Phuket lucky license plate auction raises 25 million and aids disabled victims of road accidents. (via Phuket News)

Funds raised from an online auction of “lucky” vehicle registration plates by the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) were generously donated to aid nine individuals left disabled by tragic road accidents. The auction that took place on July 22 accrued over 25 million baht in proceeds.

The lucky number plates auctioned flaunted the Thai alphabet’s “KorJor” set against an exquisite Phuket-specific backdrop, made exclusive for private vehicles registered to carry no more than seven people. The initial bids for these favourable numbers ranged from 2,000 baht to 20,000 baht, based on the perceived luckiness of the numbers on the plates. The concluding auction number, ‘KorJor 9797’ went under the hammer for 97,000 baht.

Pitak Arsuwan from PLTO revealed in the final moments of the auction that the winning bid stood at 915,000 baht. However, he refrained from disclosing the corresponding plate number. The least successful number plate sold at 27,000 baht.

The funds raised from the licence plate auction in Phuket will be directed to road safety initiatives orchestrated by the National Road Safety Fund. Yesterday, nine individuals who suffered severe injuries from road accidents that left them disabled benefited from the fund. This aid was given in the form of essential equipment such as prosthetics, walking sticks, crutches, and wheelchairs.

An official function to mark the online auction was organised at the Phuket Merlin Hotel in Talat Yai yesterday afternoon. The event was helmed by PLTO Chief Adcha Buachan, joined by Dr Kusak Loan Kiatkul of the Phuket Provincial Public Health office; Police Colonel Kasidin Chaikratok, Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police Station; Dr. Piyanat Sakulpipat who is the Pro tem Director of the Primary Care Service Group at Vachira Phuket Hospital; Kornpitak Assuwan, Head of the Phuket Transport Academic Group and Napaporn Wiriyanan, Director of the Phuket Handicapped Service Center.

Adcha Buachan outlined how the proceeds from the auction were utilised to purchase necessary equipment supporting those gravely affected by road accidents. Apart from apparatus like prosthetics, walking sticks, crutches, and wheelchairs, individuals were also provided with customised beds, mattresses, cushions, hearing and visual aids, and other crucial medical equipment and supplies.

He emphasised that the online auction had proven to be a successful initiative, not solely because it fulfils buyers’ desire for their preferred, exclusive number plates, but it also fuelled a charity drive capable of offering substantial aid to disabled individuals, allowing them to reintegrate smoothly into society.