Tragic twist: Phuket official loses life in motor accident

Picture courtesy of Phuket News.

A tragic turn of events unfolded today when a 51 year old member of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) lost his life in a motor accident in Thalang, Phuket. Paisarn Utouchkul, acting Councillor for PPAO District 4, died on the spot when his pickup truck veered off the road and crashed into a roadside ditch.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Noppadol Tonemanee of the Thalang Police precinct was alerted about the accident in Moo 2, Thepkrasattri at 2.50am.

The Kusoldharm Foundation rescue crew, alongside an EMS Advance Unit from Thalang Hospital, was quickly dispatched to the scene. They found the registered grey, four-door Mitsubishi pickup from Phuket in a ditch beside the desperate road, an all too disturbing scene.

Councillor Paisarn, who occupied the driver’s seat, had already died by the time aid arrived. He was the sole occupant of the ill-fated vehicle. He presented with a grievous wound to the left side of his cranium, a likely contributor to his instantaneous death.

According to witnesses who were friends of the late Paisarn, the unfortunate accident occurred whilst Paisarn was returning home after dropping off friends at their residence in Baan Khuan. They had attended a funeral together at the local Wat Khanaen temple. Detectives suspect that Paisarn may have dozed off behind the wheel, sparking this deadly turn of events.

Posthaste, the deceased was transferred to Thalang Hospital for a more detailed examination. The examination is set to be spearheaded by a forensic physician from Vachira Phuket Hospital, as Paisarn’s body awaits a comprehensive post-mortem examination.

Follow us on :













Notably, the police report made no indications of any sobriety examinations that might have been conducted, that may have hinted at intoxication being the root cause of the accident. The report likewise remained silent on whether or not Paisarn had his seatbelt strapped on during the horrid crash.

As the authorities investigate the accident, the district and indeed all of Phuket mourns the loss of one of their own, a public servant snatched away by the grim inevitability of fate.