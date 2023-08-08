Phuket boat owner faces charges for damaging marine environment with oil leak

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

In the heart of Phuket, a boat has been reported for causing environmental harm by releasing oil into the ocean waters. This action has invited the wrath of the Phuket Marine Office that, after investigation, lodged a complaint against the unidentified boat.

In recounting the old narrative, it was revealed that a substantial amount of oil had been leaked into the sea. This has now been confirmed to be originating from a boat according to the report shared by Natchaphong Pranit, the head of the Phuket Marine Office. Pranit passed on the information to the Phuket Express, detailing that the report had been submitted to Sakoo Police in Thalang on Monday, April 1.

The marine laws in place should act as a deterrent against such activities, penalising offenders with a potential three-year imprisonment term or a fine up to 60,000 baht or in some cases, both. Moreover, such individuals are also further obligated to cover the costs incurred during the clean-up of the damage caused by the discharged oil.

Natchaphong said…

“Anyone releasing oil into the sea can be imprisoned for up to three years or fined up to 60,000 baht or both. They must also pay the costs of cleaning up the damage caused by the released oil.”

The Phuket Regional Marine Office and officers from the Andaman Maritime Safety and Traffic Control Center (CSCA) checked for likely offenders through the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) system monitored at the centre, which can monitor vessels up to 95 nautical miles from Phuket’s west coast.

From July 26 to August 3, 81 vessels passed through the area, comprising 62 merchant ships, 18 tanker ships and one tug supply ship.

Helicopters from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, carried out aerial surveys along the coast of Phuket and found no further oil slicks on the water.