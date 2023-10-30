Unprovoked attack on foreign tourist by teens threatens Pattaya’s tourism reputation

Picture of the Foreign victim courtesy of Pattaya News.

Falling victim to an unprovoked attack in Pattaya’s Nongprue sub-district, an unidentified foreign tourist was assaulted by a group of unruly teenage boys. The incident occurred in the evening on Soi Yensabai, a bustling street in South Pattaya within the Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

The unprovoked attack on the foreign tourist was captured on a CCTV camera, showing the man strolling down the alley with a companion when two motorbikes carrying a group of teenagers approached. One of the boys struck the foreign tourist with a long stick before they continued on their way with an unnerving nonchalance. The footage suggests the assault was unprovoked, the tourist was merely walking past the group when he was attacked.

Coming to his aid was a local business owner known as Joy, a 36 year old woman who preferred to keep her real name hidden for safety reasons. She stated that the battered tourist had sustained injuries to his arm and the side of his stomach. Despite his ordeal, the tourist chose not to report the incident to Pattaya police, citing a fear of potential complications in Thailand as his reason.

According to Joy, this incident was not an isolated one. She described the group of teenagers as habitual troublemakers, known for riding their motorbikes in the alley and randomly committing unprovoked attacks on foreign tourists without any apparent motive. The assault on the foreign tourist took place in front of Joy’s shop, and her surveillance camera recorded the entire incident.

The business owner expressed concern about the boys, some of whom seemed to be as young as primary school age. She noted that they would typically disappear for two to three days after each attack, only to reappear and cause more chaos, reported Pattaya News.

While the assaulted tourist did not lodge an official complaint, Joy confirmed that other residents and business owners had alerted the police. They urged authorities to apprehend the culprits swiftly, highlighting the negative impact such incidents have on Pattaya City’s reputation as a tourist destination.

