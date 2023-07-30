Taxi motorbike operator found dead near Pattaya shopping centre

Picture courtesy of 77kaoded

In a tragic incident in Pattaya, a taxi motorbike operator was discovered lifeless on the side of the road. The distressing situation was reported to Captain Chonlawit Athippansri from the Pattaya City Police on the morning of yesterday, near a popular shopping centre located in the southern part of Pattaya on Sukhumvit Road. Upon reaching the spot, the police and attendant representatives came across the deceased man’s body, sprawled on the sidewalk.

The individual was identified as Somkieat Dumklang, aged 43, by the police officials at the site. Thanks to his recognisable taxi motorbike vest, they also knew he was stationed on Thep Prasit Road. Upon initial inspection, it was concluded that the unfortunate individual had departed at least an hour prior to when his body was located. Notably, there were no hints of violent struggles or combat on his body. Nearby, authorities noticed a solitary, parked motorbike, reported The Pattaya News.

The incident was reported to the police by a key witness named Pichitchai Jandee. He informed the officers that he was riding his own motorbike when he spotted Somkieat. His initial assumption was that it might have been a motor vehicle accident, but his assumptions were quickly checked when he noticed that Somkieat lacked a pulse. Furthermore, there were no clear signs of physical trauma that could have been caused by an accident.

At this juncture, the police hold the hypothesis that Somkieat could have encountered a personal health crisis leading to his untimely demise. However, a comprehensive investigation is currently underway. The officials are methodically inspecting the available CCTV footage from the surrounding area to gain a clear understanding of the events that had transpired. Their objective is to unravel the truth behind this sudden and unfortunate incident and to give some closure to Somkieat Dumklang’s family and friends.