Significant arrest over 41 million baht embezzlement case

Bangkok was recently the scene of a significant arrest as Thai authorities apprehended a man implicated in a substantial embezzlement case. A 52 year old individual, known as Chaloam, was taken into custody in Bang Kapi, a district in Bangkok. This arrest comes in response to a warrant issued by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in the previous year, 2022.

Chaloam has been accused of breaching the Financial Businesses Act and committing theft while serving as a staff member in a government establishment. The Crime Investigation Bureau (CIB) confirmed that Chaloam had fully confessed to these charges upon his arrest.

The embezzlement case dates back to 2016 when Chaloam held a position with the administrative management committee at the Centre for Promotion of Buddhism Foundation. It is alleged that Chaloam, along with other yet to be-identified suspects, embezzled a significant sum of 41,045,966.67 baht from the said foundation.

The foundation’s head, a monk known as Phra Kru Palad Suchart, discovered discrepancies and missing funds within the foundation’s financial records. Recognising the severity of the situation, he reported the issue to Metropolitan Police Division 3. This report triggered the investigation that has now resulted in Chaloam’s arrest.

Phra Kru Palad Suchart, the head of the foundation said that the missing funds were detected during a routine audit and immediately contacted the police to investigate the matter, reported The Pattaya News.

