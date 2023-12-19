West Thailand: Tiger cubs spotted in secret jungle hideout

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Hidden cameras deep within Kanchanaburi‘s Salakpra Wildlife Sanctuary have snapped jaw-dropping photos of two tiger cubs.

Trail cameras, strategically placed by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, recently struck gold, capturing never-before-seen snapshots of the tiger cubs on August 3. These heart-melting images reveal the untamed beauty of nature’s fiercest felines.

Officials from the Department collaborated with Panthera South and Southeast Asia Regional Office, along with the brilliant minds at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Forestry, to deploy a whopping 420 trail cameras across the western realms of forest reserves. Their mission? To closely monitor the elusive wild cats, including majestic tigers and their elusive prey.

In an astonishing twist, the cubs’ elusive mother, code-named TWT128F, was initially detected and immortalised on film at 10.03am on August 3, making her first appearance, only to reappear mysteriously on August 8 at 11.38pm. The identity of the cubs remains a mystery, as they are yet to be assigned their official tracking codes.

The same trail camera in this lush jungle hideaway captured a magnificent male tiger, tagged as HKT270M, not once, but three times—on April 20, July 6, and June 13. Six mesmerising species, including leopards, clouded leopards, marbled cats, Asian golden cats, and blotched cats were spotted, reported The Nation.

