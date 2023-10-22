Motorway project linking Nonthaburi and Ayutthaya set for 2029

Photo: The Nation Thailand

The Department of Highways (DoH) in Thailand is gearing up to construct a new 34.1 kilometre motorway project, linking Bang Bua Thong in Nonthaburi and Bang Pa-in in Ayutthaya. The project, with a budget of almost 15 billion baht, is slated to be completed by 2029.

DoH’s director-general Sarawut Songsivilai has stated that this motorway is one among 46 projects that are slated to kick off within the next two years. The Motorway No 9 (M9) project is anticipated to be a vital part of the 2024 Nation Strategy, which received approval from the committee in September.

Sarawut confirmed that the motorway project has moved beyond the design and costing phases and does not require any land expropriation. He further clarified that it is more akin to a renovation of existing infrastructure.

The motorway project is divided into two segments. The first segment, starting from Bang Bua Thong and ending in Lat Lum Kaeo in Pathum Thani, spans 13.5 kilometres. This part of the construction is budgeted at around 4.3 billion baht.

The second segment, extending from Lat Lum Kaeo to Bang Pa-in, covers a distance of 20.6 kilometres. The budget allocated for this stretch is 10.4 billion baht, reported Bangkok Post.

Sarawut added that the motorway is anticipated to be fully operational within five years from the commencement of construction.

The Nonthaburi-Kanchanaburi highway, known as Motorway 81 or M81, is scheduled to undergo testing in 2024 and is expected to become fully operational by the beginning of 2025. This 96.4-kilometre motorway is a part of Thailand’s public-private partnership (PPP) fast-track program. Read more HERE.

