Thailand domestic boarding regulations tighten

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) revealed new regulations for non-Thai passengers taking domestic flights in Thailand.

Effective from January 16, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) tightened control on the boarding pass and ID checks.

The CAAT laid down the law, demanding an exact match between the name on the boarding pass and the passenger’s government-issued ID.

Whether it’s the traditional paper pass from the check-in counter, a sleek PDF on your mobile, or a snazzy e-boarding pass via the airline’s app – make no mistake, they’ve got their eyes on you. Screen-captured passes will not be accepted, unless when a passenger validation system or a boarding pass scanner is used at the airport.

For non-Thai passengers, apart from a boarding pass, a government-issued ID is required. The usual travel documentation such as passports, UN Laissez-Passer, and travel documents for refugees will do the trick, reported Pattaya Mail.

If you’ve lost your passport or ID, an emergency passport, a non-Thai ID card from the Department of Provincial Administration, or even a driving license from the Department of Land Transport will be your golden ticket.

In related news, currently boasting entry to 34 nations without a visa, the Thai government is seeking to extend this list for Thai passport holders. In a recent Cabinet meeting, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavasin announced his pursuit of a much more powerful Thai passport that will extend the list of visa-free countries.

Follow us on :













In other news, a shocking “Snakes on a Plane” incident unfolded on a domestic flight when a slithery serpent was discovered sliding over the head of a passenger. A TikTok user, @wannabnailssalon, uploaded a series of three clips detailing the event, causing a stir among netizens.

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 13, when the TikTok user was returning from Bangkok to Phuket. Suddenly, a neighbouring passenger alerted her about a snake wriggling above her head, creating a wave of panic.