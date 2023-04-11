Thailand braces for thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds | GMT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yf4OkSqEtGQ

The Thai Meteorological Department warned residents to be prepared for thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail. Meanwhile, the Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo announced their success in breeding the rare red-headed vulture, also known as the Asian king vulture. This marks the first successful breeding of the species in Thailand in 30 years and only the second instance worldwide.

As Thailand prepares for its most cherished festival, Songkran, a time of renewal and unbridled merriment, the temperature continues to rise. From April 13th to 15th, the festival will showcase Thailand’s rich culture and heritage while bringing people together in a spirit of unity and goodwill.

Unfortunately, the extreme heat has also caused tragedy. A deceased man was found outside a coffin shop in Kanchanaburi, believed to have died from the scorching heat. On a different note, a brawl broke out between two groups of Koh Larn speed boat operators at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya over passengers, with one operator claiming he was attacked by over 10 members of a mafia speed boat gang.