Thailand braces for heavy rainfall: Citizens and mariners urged to exercise caution

Image by Leung Cho Pan

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall across various regions of the country, brought about by low atmospheric pressure near the Vietnamese upper shore and the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Thailand. Thailand continues to experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in certain parts of the northeast, and central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity. Citizens in the upper northeastern region are advised to be cautious of heavy and accumulated rainfall, potentially leading to flooding.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution due to waves of approximately one metre in height. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, wave height may increase to between one and two metres. Mariners are advised to avoid navigating in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow is as follows:

In the northern region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. The lowest temperature will be between 24-26 degrees Celsius, while the highest will be between 32-35 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the southwest at speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and some places will experience heavy rain, particularly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The lowest temperature will be between 24-26 degrees Celsius, while the highest will be between 30-36 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the southwest at speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and some places will experience heavy rain, particularly in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces. The lowest temperature will be between 25-26 degrees Celsius, while the highest will be between 34-37 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the southwest at speeds of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, particularly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The lowest temperature will be between 24-28 degrees Celsius, while the highest will be between 31-35 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the southwest at speeds of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of about one metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will reach one to two metres.

In the southern region (east coast), 30% of the area will experience thunderstorms, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. The lowest temperature will be between 24-27 degrees Celsius, while the highest will be between 33-36 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the southwest at speeds of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of about one metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will reach one to two metres.

In the southern region (west coast), 20% of the area will experience thunderstorms, particularly in Trang and Satun provinces. The lowest temperature will be between 24-27 degrees Celsius, while the highest will be between 32-34 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the southwest at speeds of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of about one metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will reach one to two metres.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms and some places will experience heavy rain. The lowest temperature will be between 26-27 degrees Celsius, while the highest will be between 33-36 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the southwest at speeds of 10-25 kilometres per hour, reports Sanook.

