Thai woman arrested for surrogacy fraud, identity theft, and human trafficking (video)

Photo via Facebook ดาวแปดแฉก and Saichon Chounchou

Police arrested a Thai woman for her involvement in illegal surrogacy, identity theft, and colluding with Chinese citizens in human trafficking. The Thai woman, Nawaporn Pakiatsakun, who was originally Chinese, married a Thai man to gain Thai citizenship and facilitate her crimes. It was later revealed that several government officials from Thailand were also involved in the corrupt scheme.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, clarified details of the case during the press conference at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club yesterday.

Big Joke reported that the officers arrested the main suspect, 53 year old Nawaporn, on Saturday, April 8 after discovering that she was behind multiple criminal actions related to Chinese citizens living in Thailand.

According to Big Joke, the police had been investigating three Chinese men who were involved in a kidnapping case in March and were interested in how they obtained Thai citizenship. After investigating the case, they discovered that Nawaporn was behind the illegal processes. Moreover, she was also operating an illegal surrogacy business for Chinese citizens.

On Tuesday, April 4, officers conducted a raid on a five-floor building situated on Silom Road in Bangkok. During the operation, they discovered that each floor of the building was partitioned into small rooms, all containing medical tools and medication for pregnant women, indicating that the premises were being used for surrogacy-related activities. Furthermore, the officers found seven undocumented migrants living in the building.

Following this discovery, an arrest warrant was issued against Nawaporn, the owner of the building. On Saturday, April 8, the police apprehended her. It was revealed that Nawaporn, a former Chinese national, had married a Thai man to obtain Thai citizenship, but later divorced him. She then wed a Chinese man and had three children, who were all granted Thai citizenship.

Nawaporn had been using her Thai citizenship to carry out illegal surrogacy and identity theft fraud schemes, catering to Chinese investors who wished to set up businesses in Thailand. This operation had been ongoing for a decade and involved Nawaporn, her relatives, and her children, who owned several assets, including valuable plots of land, a luxury car, and multiple companies in Thailand.

The Facebook page Poetry of B*ch provided further clarification today on Nawaporn’s illicit activities. For her illegal surrogacy operation, Nawaporn recruited Thai women and transported them to Cambodia for preparation before bringing them back to her building in Thailand for the duration of their pregnancies.

By giving birth to a Thai baby, Chinese nationals were able to extend their stay in Thailand from the usual three-month visa renewal requirement to one year. Once the child turned 20, it would become easier for Chinese parents to conduct business in Thailand. Nawaporn also registered illegal migrants under her household registration, presenting them as her family members and requesting that they be included. Big Joke, a senior Thai police officer, stated that corrupt officials were likely involved in this process.

Nawaporn had a criminal record in Thailand and was previously under an arrest warrant for fraud issued by the Prawet Police Station. She had allegedly persuaded Chinese investors to invest over 700 million baht in her business.

Big Joke reported that the officers are now investigating this case more to track down the whole network. The deputy commissioner stated…

“The RTP will prosecute every person who is involved in the network, no matter what nationalities. The government officials who were found facilitating the gang will also be punished.”

The video taken when Nawaporn was in police custody at a police station went viral on Thai social media. In the video, Nawaporn was heard shouting…

“How can you arrest me? I did not do anything wrong! Why do you blame me? I am not wrong. Tell me what the charges are!”

Follow us on :













Nawaporn had a tantrum She was seen in the video beating herself, hitting the table, going down on the floor, rolling all around and screaming.