Thai woman arrested for fraudulent Facebook charity scam in Rayong

Photo courtesy of iStock

A 23 year old woman from Khon Kaen, Juthamas Poolmee, was apprehended by the Anti-Trafficking Police squad for fraudulently using Facebook to deceive charitable individuals into donating money. The arrest, which occurred today at a dormitory in Chiang Nern, Mueang District, Rayong, followed a warrant issued by the Trat Provincial Court on November 20. Juthamas was charged with deceiving the public and dishonestly or fraudulently entering false data into a computer system.

Juthamas created fake Facebook profiles impersonating temples, monks, and animal shelters to solicit donations. She posted messages and images inviting people to donate money for merit-making. However, instead of forwarding the donations to the purported temples or shelters, Juthamas used the funds for personal expenses and leisure activities. In addition to soliciting donations under pretences, she also deceived people into transferring money in other ways, such as selling products, monthly mobile promotions, and online lottery sales.

The urgency of the investigation was heightened due to the potential social harm of leaving her at large, with the likelihood of more victims falling prey to her deception. Upon discovering that Juthamas was hiding in Rayong, the authorities promptly dispatched forces to apprehend her, reported Khao Sod.

Follow us on :













During the inquiry, Juthamas denied the allegations, yet the officers remained sceptical. She was accordingly handed over to Mueang Rayong Police Station to proceed with the legal case. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of online vigilance, and the need to verify the authenticity of digital requests for donations.

In related news, Lopburi residents expose a local entrepreneur, posing as a charitable investor, for an alleged multi-million baht fraud. Victims, deceived by the accused’s philanthropic facade, now seek criminal charges, fearing further deception. A police task force is on the case, urging evidence collection. Victims collaborate via a LINE group to expedite the investigation.