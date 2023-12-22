Thai OnlyFans creators arrested for selling child pornography

Photo via Facebook/ Kong Kong

Officers from the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division arrested two Thai men for producing and selling child pornography on OnlyFans, Twitter, and LINE platforms.

Officers discovered that pornographic videos and indecent images were being offered in a group chat on the LINE application. Each member of the group had to pay for membership to access this content.

Some of the videos and images featured young boys. Officers were able to identify a 17 year old boy but his identity was not made public.

In addition to the LINE group, the pornography was also shared on Twitter and the OnlyFans platform under the account name Ninja.

Officers further investigated the accounts on each platform and were able to identify the creators of the porn. They raided the creators’ home in the Pathum Thani province near Bangkok today, December 22.

Two men presented themselves as the house owners. They admitted to record tall the porn at the house and sold them via several platforms mentioned above. They insisted that the 17 year old boy and other people featured in the video consented to the production.

They decided to create the sex content because they saw many creators doing it and not being prosecuted. They also saw that they could make a lot of money doing it. The couple said they earned about 20,000 baht a month and had been selling porn for more than a year.

Officers said they found one million baht in circulation in the bank account. They would investigate further to determine whether the money came from the porn sales alone or other illegal businesses.

Officers seized equipment involved in the crime including three mobile phones, two tablets, a studio light, 13 debit cards, and five bank accounts.

They were charged with Section 287/1 of the Criminal Law: possession and distribution of child pornography. The penalty is imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both.