Thai man found dead in front of coffin shop due to extreme heat

The owner of a coffin shop in the central province of Kanchanaburi found a dead man in front of the shop yesterday. It is believed the deceased died from the extreme heat as the temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius on the day he was found.

Officers from Tha Muang Police Station reviewed the area in front of the coffin shop, Heep Thong, after being notified about the death of a 31 year old man named Somphong Boon-iam. He was found slumped in a seated position against the iron fence in front of the shop. Nearby his body was a bag of snacks and two cartons of milk.

Somphong was shirtless and wearing only shorts. Officers found no signs of an attack or wounds on the dead man’s body. They believed he had passed away two hours before being discovered.

Ekkapong Gao-pare, the owner of the coffin shop, informed the police that Somphong used to walk past his shop frequently. On that day, Somphong exclaimed that the weather was too hot and proceeded to pour water from a basin in front of the shop onto his body and head before sitting down to enjoy a snack.

Somphong remained motionless for several hours, prompting Ekkapong to check on him, only to discover that he had passed away. Police suspected that Somphong’s death was caused by the extreme heat as the temperature was around 40 degrees Celsius that day.

It is possible that the sudden change in body temperature from pouring water over his head may have shocked Somphong’s system. His body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a further autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

This unfortunate incident follows the recent death of a well-known former politician, 55 year old Chonsawat Asavahem, who passed away from a heat stroke on March 31. He was reported to lose consciousness while racing his car at the Chang International Circuit in the Isaan province of Buriram and was admitted to the hospital on the day before.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported that the summer heat is covering every region of the country, with the northern part having the highest temperature at 42 degrees Celsius. The TMD has also warned residents in the northern, eastern, and central parts of Thailand to be prepared for thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail during this period.