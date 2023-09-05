Thai man arrested for production of pornography livestream on Chinese app

Photo via Facebook/ สืบนครบาล IDMB

Police swooped to arrest a Thai interpreter working on a porn set in Thailand that was livestreamed via a Chinese application.

The police received a tip-off that a Chinese woman had turned Bangkok condominium into a porn set for her production team. The team produced explicit pornographic content and livestreamed it through an application. Viewers had to purchase a membership or a package to access the livestreams.

Officers discovered on September 1 that the pornographic production team were using a condo, named Chandara Mansion on Lat Phrao Road, in the Wang Thong Lang district of Bangkok.

Officers monitored the spot until they managed to arrest one of the production crew members, a 34 year old Thai man named Sompong, or Lhong.

Lhong denied his involvement and insisted that he did not gain any profits from any illegal businesses. However, he then contradicted himself by admitting to working as an interpreter who translated the comments shared by the audience during the livestreaming.

Lhong, from the northern province of Mae Hong Sorn, said he applied for a tour guide position in Bangkok, but was offered a position as an interpreter for the porn film production team.

Lhong explained that his role was to facilitate communication between the audience and the adult pornographers. Viewers would make requests for specific poses or positions they desired the performers to enact and he would convey the requests to the actors.

Officers later raided the porn setting and found the performers and equipment used in the livestreaming on site. The officers seized a mobile phone tripod, light, pleasure gel, a dildo, three boxes of Viagra, an Internet router, a whip, and several other sex toys.

According to KhaoSod, Lhong was part of another porn production team working at a Pattaya hotel that was raided by the police in December of last year. However, during that incident, Lhong successfully avoided being arrested.

Lhong now faces initial charges under Section 287(1) of the Criminal Law: possessing, importing, producing, advertising, or distributing explicit content. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Authorities have also reported that a Chinese woman, who served as an investor in the operation, has fled the country. Nevertheless, they are actively coordinating with relevant domestic and international authorities to secure her arrest.

The police highlighted that this criminal activity is considered a transnational crime which may warrant further charges for Lhong and other involved suspects.

