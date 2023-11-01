Thai lottery fraudster nabbed for 180 million baht scam

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Law enforcement officers today, led by Colonel Santichai Srisawad, in conjunction with Major General Montree Teskan, arrested a 40 year old woman in connection with Thai lottery fraud. The suspected woman was a reputed figure in the Thai lottery scene. Arrested under a warrant issued by the Kantharalak Provincial Court on September 6, she was accused of impersonation and defamation of state institutions.

Duangkamon, also known as Je Koy, reportedly persuaded her victims to purchase government lottery quotas at discounted prices by claiming she had influential connections. Numerous individuals, convinced by her ruse, transferred money to Duangkamon in hopes of reselling the lottery tickets for a profit. However, they never received the promised Thai lottery tickets, discovering later that the alleged quota was nonexistent.

The victims, who collectively lost over 180 million baht (US$ 4,964,763), reported the case to the police, leading to Thai lottery fraudster’s arrest, reported KhaoSod.

Investigators discovered that Duangkamon was hiding in Phrai Bueng, Sisaket Province, where they apprehended the alleged fraudster and seized evidence including six mobile phones, 14 cash cards, and seven bankbooks from her residence.

They also found evidence of a fake LINE application chat designed to deceive victims. Moreover, the alleged fraudster used derogatory language and images to defame state institutions.

Duangkamon denied the fraud charges but admitted to defamation, citing distress due to the intense pressure from victims demanding their money back. The alleged Thai lottery fraudster confessed to creating the ruse out of desperation, expressing deep regret for her actions. The evidence has been forwarded to the 3rd Border Patrol Police Division for further investigation.

In related news, a business investor recently scammed over 10 people out of a staggering 40 million baht through a lottery quota sale tactic. The victims gathered to present the case to Bangkok’s Central Investigation Bureau, hoping to expedite the search for the fraudulent businessman, known as Sia Mo, who is now on the run. To read more click HERE.

