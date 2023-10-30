Thai hostages in Israel reach 22 amid escalating Gaza conflict

Photo: Government House

The number of Thai workers held hostage during the recent attack by Hamas on Israel has escalated to 22, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The latest confirmation of three additional abductions was disclosed by the Foreign Ministry.

The 61 year old prime minister relayed this information while addressing journalists at the Wing 23 air terminal at Udon Thani Airport, just before his official trip to Laos.

He pointed out that hostilities in Israel had intensified due to Israel’s retaliatory ground offensive, which made movement in the conflict zone increasingly challenging.

PM Srettha urged Thai workers who remained in Israel to promptly get in touch with Thai authorities for evacuation arrangements before the situation deteriorated further.

Efforts were underway by Thai officials to negotiate the release of the Thai hostages. This included the involvement of the armed forces supreme commander who had been in Malaysia as part of these discussions.

When questioned if Thai hostages were specific targets for Hamas, the Bangkok-born PM dismissed the notion, explaining that Thailand was not implicated in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Securing release

“We are not a target of any group. We are more like victims of the war. We have been more affected because there are more workers from Thailand in Israel than from other countries.

“So I have tried calling on Thai workers to quickly return home because in this situation travel has become more and more difficult.”

He added that later that day, he would be discussing with Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara to get an update on the situation. He suggested that more people might have to evacuate, which could complicate negotiations.

When asked about Thai citizens potentially stranded near the Gaza Strip, PM Srettha acknowledged that some were still unaccounted for.

“We are assessing the situation. But, with the ground offensive, communications are out, making it more difficult.”

In response to a question about a Cabinet minister’s planned trip to the Middle East to secure the release of the hostages, the Thai PM affirmed that the government was exerting all efforts to achieve this objective, reported Bangkok Post.

