Thai disabilities fund unleashes hefty support for home repairs and rent

Photo courtesy of socialprotection.org

The Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities Fund announced an expansion of financial support for house repairs and rent today, January 9, as declared by the Social Development and Human Security Minister, Varawut Silpa-archa.

This revolutionary decision, inked during the fund’s pivotal meeting on December 27 last year, promises substantial relief for those navigating the challenges of disabilities.

Varawut, the driving force behind this initiative, declared a robust increase in the subsidy for house repairs – a jump from 30,000 baht to 40,000 baht per individual. As if that weren’t enough, the lifeline for house rent support has seen an exponential rise, increasing from 1,700 baht per month for two months to an impressive 3,000 baht, available for a generous span of six months, reported Thai PBS World.

Varawut highlighted the profound impact of this augmentation.

“This increase is not just about financial numbers; it’s about lifting the weight off shoulders, about enhancing the lives of those with disabilities.”

As of 2015, a staggering 2.17% of the Thai population live with disabilities.

Back in 2007, the government enacted the Persons with Disabilities Quality of Life Promotion Act, signalling a commitment to change. This act mandates that the state provides essential support in the form of cash transfers for those living with disabilities.

Administered by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in collaboration with the National Office of Promotion and Development of Life Quality of Disabled Persons, Thailand’s disability allowance is nothing short of revolutionary.

The disability allowance, a no-strings-attached cash transfer, targets all registered persons with disabilities, regardless of age. Imagine, every month, these individuals are entitled to receive 500 baht, to alleviate the challenges they face. In 2010 alone, over 440,000 people benefited from this game-changing initiative, according to Social Protection Toolbox.

Those over 60 with disabilities also receive Thailand’s universal old age allowance, doubling their monthly support to 1,000 baht. It’s a bold step towards eradicating poverty and hunger among this vulnerable demographic.

Education isn’t left behind either. The Ministry of Education stepped up in 2009, introducing free compulsory primary and university-level education for registered persons with disabilities. This scheme, complemented by specialised services like sign-language interpretation and assistive devices, boosted educational attendance to a commendable 68% by 2010.