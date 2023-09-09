Digital wallet initiative and anti-corruption boosted by Thai deputy PM

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, hosted a meeting with the governors of the country’s provinces. The discussion revolved around the ministry’s key objectives, including loyalty to the highest institution, the implementation of anti-corruption measures, and the support for Pheu Thai’s 10,000 baht digital wallet initiative.

The meeting took place at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Lat Phrao in Bangkok, with the participation of the interior minister’s deputies, Songsak Thongsri and Chada Thaiset, the provincial governors, and executive officials from the ministry.

Anutin emphasised the importance of supporting the digital wallet policy. The scheme allows individuals to buy goods within a four-kilometre radius from their registered home address. He proposed that the governors develop strategies to encourage local production and the creation of goods to stimulate the local economy.

“The crucial point is the prevention of any corrupt activities. The recipients of the 10,000 baht digital wallet should receive the full benefits. We need to ensure that people, aged 16 years and above, receive the entire amount.”

Anutin cautioned the authorities to be vigilant against potential fraud, such as intermediaries offering to purchase the 10,000 baht digital wallet for 3,000 baht in physical cash.

He reassured the governors that he and his deputies were always available for assistance, reported Bangkok Post.

Anutin described himself as a down-to-earth individual, emphasising the lack of need for extravagant gestures during his visits to provinces.

“Don’t feel the need to take me to fancy restaurants or organise large welcoming parties. Keep it simple.”

He urged all governors to work diligently and with integrity. He emphasised the importance of transparency in official reshuffles and encouraged civil servants to be wary of anyone claiming to facilitate promotions.

Disapproving of favouritism, Anutin stated that promotions should be based on hard work and achievements. He urged governors and their subordinates to report any corrupt activities directly to him, even by sending video evidence if available.

Anutin also noted that state officials within the ministry should keep abreast of new technologies, such as the digital wallet, for the benefit of the citizens.

