Thai airports set to soar with billion-baht boost

The AOT, eagerly awaiting the green light from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), is on the cusp of obtaining public airport certification for Udon Thani, Buriram, and Krabi airports.

According to Police General Wisnu Prasatthong-osot, the visionary chairman of the board, the AOT will begin the development of its airports as planned once the certifications have been received.

With an eye-watering investment of 10.36 billion baht, AOT is poised to transform these regional hubs into bustling aviation hotspots. The ambitious plan includes injecting 6.4 billion baht into Krabi Airport, boosting its capacity to accommodate 12 million passengers annually and handling 31 flights per hour.

Udon Thani Airport is not far behind in the race, with a 3.5 billion baht investment earmarked to support 6.5 million passengers yearly and manage 20 flights per hour. Meanwhile, Buriram Airport is set to receive a makeover with a 460 million baht infusion, ready to serve 2.8 million passengers annually and host 25 flights per hour, reported The Nation.

AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat anticipates a seamless transition after the airports’ transfer from the Department of Airports.

“AOT will be able to operate three airports in the third quarter this year.”

This strategic move not only lightens the government’s investment load but also positions AOT to enhance its aviation network and unleash compelling marketing campaigns in collaboration with neighbouring airports.

In related news, Phuket International Airport is bracing for an influx of around 49,000 visitors each day throughout the Lunar New Year festival, which started on Sunday and extends till February 16.

This figure was revealed by Monchai Tanod, the airport director, who also stated that the total number of arrivals during the 13 days is projected to reach a staggering 640,000. This tally includes an expected 430,000 international tourists.

The airport, managed by Airports of Thailand, is set to accommodate 3,915 flights, comprising 2,298 international and 1,617 domestic, during this period.