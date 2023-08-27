Teacher: No sympathy for student with broken leg forced to climb stairs for exam

A student with a broken leg complained about his teachers cold response when he was unable to climb stairs to an exam room. (via Parents)

A student with a broken leg was forced by a teacher to climb stairs and attend an exam, despite the physical difficulty. The student expressed disappointment over the lack of empathy and understanding from the teacher, leading to an outpouring of sympathy from the online community but also concerns over potential legal consequences.

The exchange was brought to light via a Facebook page, where screenshots of the conversation were shared. The injured student arrived at the college to keep up with coursework but was told to go to the exam room on a higher floor, despite the difficulty in walking. The student’s Facebook post told the whole story.

“I was waiting downstairs today, unable to climb up for the exam. The teacher told my friend to come down and help me, but I couldn’t manage. So, I didn’t go up. I messaged again to explain and this is what I got back.

The post then included the teacher’s cold response via messaging. The student continued his distraught rant about missing the exam.

“I don’t want anything, just a little sympathy. I have a broken leg and can’t climb the stairs for the exam. The teacher forced me to go up and even told my friend to help me. I’ve had surgery less than a month ago. I came here to keep up with my friends, I came to take the exam with my friends. I just can’t climb the stairs and therefore can’t take the exam.

“This is too much. I’m not okay with this. I am hurt and wondering why the teacher is so cruel. Why are you like this? Why don’t you sympathize with a student who is trying to study, who can hardly help themselves and always needs a friend to support them when walking? Then you speak like this and type it out. How should I feel?

“You are heartless. If I didn’t do this, if I didn’t post this, I wouldn’t get any sympathy from anyone. And don’t tell me to delete this post. Let it be a lesson for many people. This is the first time in my life I’ve encountered a teacher like this.”

In the chat, the teacher questioned the student’s decision to post the incident on Facebook, to which the student responded that it was their personal space, and they had concealed the teacher’s identity. The student also insisted he would not remove the post after he was punished for being physically unable to get to the exam room.

Commenters online have offered mixed reactions. Many sympathise with the injured student, criticizing the teacher for their lack of compassion. Others suggest the teacher should have found a more accommodating solution for the student to take the exam or used kinder words. Some, however, are withholding judgment until they hear from the teacher.

