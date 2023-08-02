Sisaket Hospital probes alleged sabotage of patient data to sell backup software for 3 million baht

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The Director of the Sisaket Hospital has ordered the formation of a committee to investigate claims that patient data was deleted, causing the entire Hospital Information System (HIS) to crash in northeastern Thailand. Allegedly, this sabotage was part of a reckless attempt to sell backup software for 3 million baht (US$87,387). If proven true, it signifies alarming corruption within the hospital, leading to further investigations and disciplinary action.

According to a post on the popular Facebook page, อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6, an alleged insider accused a government official of intentionally deleting vital patient data within the hospital’s database, causing the HIS system to crash. Consequently, the hospital was unable to provide medical treatment, leading to patients being sent home without attention.

In light of the saboteur’s second alleged attempt, causing the loss of older data and preventing transactions, the hospital reportedly suffered approximately 50 million baht in lost revenue. Leaked chats, posted by a concerned whistleblower, suggested the saboteur was under the protection of high-ranking hospital personnel, further raising questions and calling for immediate investigation.

On site, reporters witnessed numerous patients being denied service, corroborating the whistleblower’s accusations. The Director of Sisaket Hospital, Dr Chonlavit Laothong, was unavailable for immediate comment as he was out of office at the time. However, upon further contact, he confirmed the truth of the events but stated he had ordered a rapid investigation into the issue, reported KhaoSod.

The whistleblower claims he disclosed the information out of concern for patients travelling from distant provinces for treatment at the Sisaket Hospital. It’s alleged that the individual responsible for the incident was using the data crash as a selling point for a backup software worth 3 million baht. According to allegations, the software was being peddled to the beleaguered hospital in a bid to fix the problems the saboteur himself had created.

Senior hospital administrators were aware of the ongoing issue and had initiated internal investigations with the individual supposed to be responsible. However, this individual is said to have continued working in the hospital as of the day of the report. The significant loss to the state, almost 50 million baht, along with potential criminal and civil liabilities, underscored the urgency of this issue.

Follow us on :













Uncovering the truth, Dr Chonlavit asserted that the ongoing investigation would yield the culprit accountable. He further stated that anyone found guilty of the alleged actions would face severe disciplinary and legal consequences.

As per Dr Chonlavit, every personnel member of the Sisaket Hospital is expected to carry out their duties responsibly, adhering to strict laws and regulations. Any deviation would not be neglected, ensuring that anyone who breaks the rules wouldn’t be protected or pardoned.