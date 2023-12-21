Resort creates stunning Christmas tree from recycled plastic

Photo courtesy of TTR Weekly

OUTRIGGER Khao Lak Beach Resort has not only decked the halls but has also adorned its lobby with an extraordinary Christmas tree that’s more than just glitter and baubles.

Step into a world where environmental responsibility meets festive flair, as this luxury resort in the heart of paradise unveils a sustainable masterpiece that’s turning heads and sparking conversations.

Embracing the true spirit of Christmas and environmental responsibility, OUTRIGGER Khao Lak Beach Resort has set a dazzling example by presenting an elegant and sustainable Christmas tree in its lobby. Designed by the resort’s dedicated hosts, this innovative Christmas tree is crafted entirely from recycled plastic bottles, adorned with twinkling lights, and embellished with recycled ornaments—a striking symbol of sustainability and holiday cheer.

Resort Manager Sujittra Rongmuang explains that the tree symbolises the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and is inspired by OUTRIGGER Zone, the global conservation initiative. It is a powerful reminder of the positive impact we can make by embracing eco-friendly practices in the travel and hospitality industry, reported TTR Weekly.

This recycled Christmas tree, standing tall and proud, has become a captivating focal point, sparking meaningful conversations among guests about the urgency of reducing waste and the significance of adopting sustainable habits in daily life.

“Our Christmas tree is a testament to the power of creativity, community, the true spirit of Christmas and, most importantly, our collective responsibility to care for the environment.”

Situated on the serene Bang Sak beach, OUTRIGGER Khao Lak Beach Resort, a 158-key garden resort, offers a delightful beachfront setting just a 90-minute drive north of Phuket International Airport. Beyond the festive season, the resort’s commitment to sustainability shines with various eco-friendly initiatives, including beach cleanups by hosts, a ban on plastic straws, kitchen waste reused for organic compost in its herb garden, and automatic electricity cut-outs when guests leave their rooms.

In related news, Thai Airways International and PTT Oil and Retail Business PLC piloted a flight employing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Phuket to Bangkok on December 13.