Hamas: Negotiations to release Thai hostages get assistance from Qatar, Egypt and Iran

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, has revealed that Qatar, Egypt, and Iran have committed to assisting in negotiations with Hamas for the safe return of Thai hostages. This announcement was made in a press briefing following Parnpree’s diplomatic visit to Qatar and Egypt, undertaken from October 30 to November 2, to discuss potential avenues for the release of Thai citizens taken captive during the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7.

During the visit, Parnpree held meetings with the Prime Minister of Qatar, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Iran, who was also visiting Qatar, and Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister. The discussions centred around facilitating the release of Thai hostages, given these countries’ access to senior Hamas members.

Parnpree emphasised that the majority of Thai workers in Israel are engaged in agricultural jobs and their earnings are remitted back home to their families.

“They have nothing to do with politics or this conflict. This is the message we want to get across to Hamas.”

Parnpree also revealed that Qatar, Iran, and Egypt have promised to extend their utmost support, and also requested Thailand’s backing for a ceasefire. He reported that the Prime Minister of Qatar expressed optimism that the Thai hostages would be among the first to be released.

Additionally, Parnpree requested that Egypt allow Thai officials access to the Rafah border crossing to assist the hostages upon their release. He further asked that any updates be immediately passed on to Thai ambassadors in the three countries, enabling the respective embassies to prepare for the repatriation of the Thai citizens.

Death toll

As per the Foreign Affairs Ministry, one more Thai worker has been identified as a hostage, bringing the total to 23. The toll of deaths and injuries remained at 32 and 19 respectively, as of yesterday, reported Bangkok Post.

In a related development, Thai PM Srettha Thavisin confirmed yesterday that 20 of the Thai workers held hostage are safe and are being moved to a single location, where they will await their release. He reported receiving this information from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a phone call.

Follow us on :













PM Srettha also disclosed that the Chief of the Thai Defence Forces was in Malaysia the past week, involved in negotiations for the hostages’ release. He added that air force officials will be directed to prepare planes and routes for any Thais wishing to return home, not just from Israel, but other countries as well.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.