PM Srettha heralds visa-free travel between Thailand and China (video)

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 16:43, 09 February 2024| Updated: 16:43, 09 February 2024
54 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Prachachart

In a heartening message marking the Lunar New Year, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his optimism about the newly lifted visa requirements between Thailand and China, anticipating a significant boost in bilateral relations and travel.

During his well-wishing messages on Lunar New Year, PM Srettha conveyed his hopes that the lifting of visa requirements would foster increased interaction between Thailand and China. He expressed his confidence that this visa-free policy would streamline and expedite travel for both Thai and Chinese citizens. In his statement, he emphasised Thailand’s readiness to welcome Chinese visitors by already implementing various safety measures.

The 61 year old Thai PM, who also serves as Finance Minister, commended the enduring friendship between the two nations and expressed his desire for enhanced trade and investment prosperity during the Chinese New Year. The Bangkok-born prime minister underscored the close bond between the countries, referring to them as brothers in the spirit of the occasion.

Effective from March 1, both Thai and Chinese travellers will enjoy the freedom to enter each other’s countries without the need for visa applications. This initiative is specifically designed to promote tourism between Thailand and China, aiming to facilitate a seamless exchange of visitors.

Related news

The recent statistics revealed by the government indicate a promising trend, with Thailand having welcomed 2.7 million international tourists in the initial 28 days of the year, including 444,000 visitors from China. Notably, Chinese tourists accounted for the highest number of international arrivals during this period, marking a fivefold increase from the corresponding month in the previous year, reported Bangkok Post.

Amidst these developments, Thailand has set a target of attracting 35 million international tourists this year. Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke expressed confidence in achieving this goal, envisioning the possibility of surpassing pre-Covid 19 levels to reach 40 million tourists. This optimistic outlook signifies the potential for substantial revitalisation in the tourism sector.

@srettha.thavisin

新年快乐, 万事如意 ซินเหนียน ไคว่เล่อ หวั่นฉี รู่หยี ขอให้ปีนี้เป็นปีแห่งความมั่งคั่ง ร่ำรวย เงินทองไหลมา เทมาไม่ขาดสาย เฮง เฮง รวย รวยครับ #ตรุษจีน #happtchinesenewyear

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Srettha Thavisin – Srettha Thavisin

Bangkok NewsChina NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Alleged drunk police officer threatens with gun after pickup truck accident on Pattaya Road

Published: 16:22, 09 February 2024

Crackdown on underage prostitution, teen Thai pimp arrested

Published: 16:11, 09 February 2024

Less than 5% pay rise for Thai employees this year

Published: 15:34, 09 February 2024

Unsuspecting Singapore chef uncovers Thailand-based vice ring

Published: 15:18, 09 February 2024