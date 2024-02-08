Northern Thailand welcomes famed elephant ‘Indy Jumbo’ (video)

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

An elephant known as Indy Jumbo has found a new lease on life after a viral video catapulted her to fame.

The elephant, affectionately dubbed Indy Jumbo by Thai netizens, shot to stardom after a video of her leisurely beach escapade took social media by storm. The charming clip showcased her unwavering love for nature as she gazed at the sea and sky, much to the amusement of viewers worldwide.

Despite her mahout’s pleas, Indy Jumbo, also fondly referred to as Dummy, adamantly refused to budge from her sandy sanctuary, earning her the endearing title of the nagging elephant due to her melodious, high-pitched sounds.

Amid concerns for her well-being, a heartening rescue mission was spearheaded by Phra Kru Sangkarak Virawat of Jedi Luang temple in Chiang Mai province, culminating in the purchase of Dummy for 2.1 million baht. Notably, Kanchana Silpa-archa, renowned for her philanthropic work for animals, contributed 1 million baht to the noble cause, reported Thai PBS World.

As the donations reached the intended sum, Dummy’s poignant journey from Songkhla to Lampang commenced, marked by a heartwarming farewell from the people of Songkhla on February 6. Renamed Saen-ru, the beloved elephant is now set to undergo quarantine before reuniting with her herd at the Lampang Thai Elephant Centre, heralding a new and hopeful chapter in her extraordinary life.

In related news, in a heart-stopping moment caught on camera, an experienced Thai rescue worker saved a baby elephant by administering CPR at a roadside accident in the eastern province of Chanthaburi last month. A baby elephant, part of a wild pachyderm group, was struck by a motorcycle.

In other news, a group of intrepid park rangers stumbled upon a lone baby elephant at Tat Mok National Park, trapped in mud up to its tiny ears, faced a perilous fate until the rangers stepped in. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) revealed that on January 11, vigilant park rangers discovered a baby elephant ensnared in mud, separated from its protective mother.