Northern Thailand experiences temperature drop as smog levels rise

The northern region of Thailand is currently experiencing a decrease in temperature of 1-3 degrees Celsius due to a moderate high-pressure system covering the northeast and the South China Sea. Concurrently, weak westerly winds in the upper regions blanket the north, resulting in cool to cold weather with morning fog. Meanwhile, areas in the northeast, central, east and upper south continue to experience cool weather in the mornings.

A notable deterioration in air quality is being observed in the lower northern region, central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the east. This is due to an accumulation of dust particles and moderate to high levels of smog as the winds blowing across the regions weaken.

The northern region is confronted with cold to freezing temperatures, with a decrease of 1-3 degrees Celsius. The coldest temperatures range between 15-19 degrees Celsius with the highest reaching 31-35 degrees. Mountain peaks are experiencing severe cold conditions with lowest temperatures ranging between 6-12 degrees Celsius.

The northeast region is experiencing cool weather with slight morning fog. The lowest temperatures range between 16-19 degrees Celsius and the highest temperatures reach 33-35 degrees. Mountain peaks are rather cold with the lowest temperatures at 10-15 degrees Celsius.

In the central and eastern regions, cool weather and slight morning fog are observed. The lowest temperatures range between 20-21 degrees Celsius in the central region and 20-23 degrees in the east. The highest temperatures in both regions are between 34-36 degrees Celsius. Sea waves are less than 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms and away from the coast, waves are approximately one metre high.

The upper part of the southern region’s east coast is cool in the morning while the lower part has a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly over Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkla, Pattani, and Narathiwat provinces. The lowest temperatures range between 20-24 degrees Celsius and the highest between 32-34 degrees. From Surat Thani province upwards, the sea has waves of about 1 metre. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 1 metre high. From Nakhon Si Thammarat province downwards, the sea has 1-2 metre high waves. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 2 metres high.

Thunderstorms

The west coast of the southern region has a 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly over Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang provinces. The lowest temperatures range between 24-26 degrees Celsius and the highest between 32-35 degrees. The sea has waves of about 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms and away from the coast, waves are higher than 1 metre.

Finally, Bangkok and its vicinity experience slight morning fog. The lowest temperatures range between 23-25 degrees Celsius and the highest between 34-36 degrees, reported KhaoSod.